LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police asked for help Friday to track down a woman who hit a scooter rider in the Central Alameda area and took off without trying to help him.
A 55-year-old man was riding a scooter Thursday at about 10:38 a.m. on northbound Hooper, just before 48th Place, when police say Honda Civic made an unsafe left turn onto eastbound 48th Place and hit him. The scooter rider hit the car's rear bumper and ended up on the pavement, according to the LAPD.
Investigators say the Civic's driver paused, then left the scene without trying to help or identify herself.
The scooter rider was taken to a local hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU with severe injuries, police said. He remains in critical condition and was not identified by police.
The driver was described as a woman with red hair. Her car was a 2012 to 2015 gray Honda Civic with tinted windows, chrome tires, and a rear spoiler. Police say the car had no front plate and may have traffic damage to the rear bumper, which may be missing.
A $25,000 reward is available from the city of Los Angeles for information that leads to an arrest in a hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information about the crash can contact LAPD Central Traffic Detective Calvin DeHesa at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 31161@lapd.online.