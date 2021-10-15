CORONA (CBSLA) — 41-year-old Carlos Lorenzo Martinez was arrested Wednesday after he exposed himself and assaulted a 12-year-old girl.
He was charged with contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, felony assault and indecent exposure.
“Martinez was wearing women’s clothing and approached the student,” Corona Police Detective Daniel Clary said. “Martinez shoved the student to the ground with his bicycle and removed his clothing, exposing his nude body while making sexual references. The girl acted quickly and was able to escape the assault by running to a nearby school bus.”
A witness flagged down a patrol unit and a nude Martinez was arrested while riding his bike near the school on West Ontario Avenue.READ MORE: Metro Bike Share Station Announces 12 New Stations Throughout Hollywood
Martinez had traffic-related misdemeanor convictions last year and was on probation during the attack.
His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. He will be held in Robert Presley Jail in Riverside with bail set at $80,000.
