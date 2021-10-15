Hollywood Hills (CBSLA) – A 29-year-old woman hiking in Runyon Canyon was rescued Friday afternoon, after getting stuck 150 feet down a steep canyon.
Initially, the woman was believed to have been injured, but the Los Angeles Fire Department reported she was uninjured upon his rescue. She was unable to exit the canyon due to the steep terrain.
A crew member used a rope system to reach the hiker, before being lowered to safety. From there, the hiker was able to walk the rest of the way to the bottom of the canyon.
Crews remained on scene to gather equipment for a short while after the incident.
