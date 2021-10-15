WASHINGTON (CBSLA/AP) — A panel from the Food and Drug Administration endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA panel recommended booster shots should be offered at least two months after immunization but did not suggest a firm time. While the panel endorsed, the Johnson & Johnson booster shots, it still awaits full approval from the FDA.READ MORE: FDA Approves Booster Shots For J&J COVID Vaccine Recipients
READ MORE: Gun Violence Memorial Set To Open In Exposition Park
An FDA advisory panel endorsed the Moderna vaccine last night and the FDA approved booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month.
About 69% of Los Angeles County residents have received at least one dose and 62% are fully vaccinated.MORE NEWS: Gas Prices Continue To Rise, Highest Since 2012
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)