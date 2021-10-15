LA CANADA (CBSLA) – A car struck and killed a bear that was crossing the 210 Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area early Friday morning.
The collision occurred before 3:40 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway at Berkshire Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.
The bear died at the scene, CHP officers told CBSLA. The driver was not hurt.
The circumstances of the collision were unclear.
Los Angeles County Animal Control was called to the scene.
A bear was spotted wandering through a Pasadena neighborhood on Monday. Bear sightings are a common occurrence in the San Gabriel Foothills, which includes parts of Pasadena, Altadena, Sierra Madre, Arcadia and Duarte. The bears often wander south from the Angeles National Forest looking for food.