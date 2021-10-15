ORANGE (CBSLA) — Former President Bill Clinton remained hospitalized Friday at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center in Orange after being admitted earlier in the week.

The 75-year-old Clinton is in the ICU with a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream.

According to a statement by Angel Ureña, spokesperson for the former president, Clinton continues to receive treatment for the infection, though all of his health indicators are trending in the right direction.

“In order to receive further IV antibiotics, he will remain in the hospital overnight,” Ureña tweeted Friday afternoon.

President Biden spoke about the 42nd Commander-In-Chief at an appearance earlier Friday.

“I know you’re asking about President Clinton. I’ve been exchanging calls. He seems to be, God willing, doing well,” Biden said.

CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Argus, who has been in contact with Clinton’s lead doctor, was given permission to discuss the president’s case on “CBS Mornings” Friday.

“He’s doing dramatically better, back to his normal sense, joking with staff, and back to the former President Clinton that we all know and loved,” Argus said.

The former president was in Southern California for some Clinton Foundation events when he became ill Tuesday.

“At the first event, he started to feel lightheaded, nausea, vomiting, was brought to a hospital, and at that hospital was found to have an infection in his blood,” Argus said. “They did a CAT scan, looked all over his body, and even his brain, and the infection source was found to be the urine.”

Video taken in the early morning hours Friday, showed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaving UCI Medical Center escorted by Secret Service agents and local police.

The president’s spokesperson, emphasized that it was a non-COVID-19 related infection.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection,” Ureña tweeted Thursday night. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Ureña also tweeted out a statement from the former president’s physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, saying: “President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

The former president had been scheduled Thursday night to moderate an economic panel discussion called “Rebuilding For All, Inclusive By Design.” It is not clear if he was to appear virtually or in person.

This is not Clinton’s first health scare. In 2004, he had a quadruple bypass surgery.