LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and went missing in Lincoln Heights.
Miriam Sanchez was last seen on October 10 at 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Humbolt Street in the Lincoln Heights area.
She is described as a Hispanic female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds.
Sanchez was wearing a blue flower shirt, blue pants, a brown booth and a pink sandal. Her family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact LAPD Missing Persons at 213-486-0260.
During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).