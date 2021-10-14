CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police officer was shot and wounded in South L.A. early Thursday morning.

Oct. 14, 2021. (CBSLA)

The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and South Central Avenue.

The male officer was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital, police said.

At about 5:20 a.m., a possible suspect was taken into custody a few blocks away, at East 29th Street and Naomi Avenue, police told CBSLA.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

