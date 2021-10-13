LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say they’ve made three arrests in a nearly $1 million real estate fraud scheme, but the apparent mastermind remains at large.
LAPD investigators say they need the public's help to track down 54-year-old Philip Joseph Hoblin and turn up any other victims of the scheme. Hoblin faces 33 counts including forgery, grand theft, fraud, and identity theft, and is wanted on a $870,000 warrant.
According to police, Hoblin worked with three others to defraud several victims of approximately $900,000. Kevin Antwine McWhorter, 56; Lois Ann Johnson, 68; and Walter Louis Perkins, 76, are in custody for their part in the scheme, according to the LAPD.
Perkins has been charged with 19 counts of fraud, forgery, grand theft, and identity theft and is being held on $640,000 bail. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Johnson faces 11 counts in the case, but was released last Thursday on her own recognizance. McWhorter was charged with 8 counts, and was released on Oct. 6 after posting $325,000 bail. Their next court dates were not available.
Details of the scheme were not released.
Police believe the quartet may have more victims. Anyone with information about any of the suspects or believe they are a victim can contact Detective Manuel Segura at (213) 486-6620.