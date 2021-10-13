ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — A standoff at a Rosemead motel ended dramatically Tuesday night after police shot tear gas into a murder suspect’s room to force him out.
READ MORE: Goldenvoice Abandons Mandatory Vaccinations For Coachella, Stagecoach Music Festivals
Authorities say its Special Enforcement Bureau were sent at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to a motel in the 1000 block of San Gabriel Boulevard to help Whittier police with a murder suspect holed up in one of the rooms. The motel and surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.READ MORE: Over 80 Oil-Covered Birds, Fish Recovered From Huntington Beach Oil Spill; More Than Half Dead
Deputies and police spent hours trying to talk the man out of the room before a tactical team moved in and fired tear gas inside the room. Sky 9 was overhead to see the man stumble out, waving a white towel, appearing to surrender.
But a few moments later, he tried to make a run for it. He made it to a wall on the motel’s property before a K9 unit chased him down. He was taken into custody at 8:45 p.m. without further incident.MORE NEWS: Biden Announces That Port Of LA Will Operate 24 Hours A Day In Effort To Ease Cargo Backlog
The suspect’s name was not released, and police did not release further details about the murder he was wanted for.