SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Three men were arrested after a “significant” number of untraceable ghost guns were seized at three homes and a business in the San Diego area.
Police seized 45 firearms, more than half of which were untraceable “ghost” guns, while serving search warrants at a San Diego business and homes in the city’s southeastern, northeastern, and mid-city areas, according to San Diego spokesman Lt. Adam Sharki. The search warrants were part of an operation by the department’s Ghost Gun Apprehension Team.
Among the guns seized, 14 were polymer unserialized handguns and 14 more were unserialized assault weapons. Police also recovered 13 handguns, four assault weapons, body armor, a 3D printer, high capacity and drum-style magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and $90,000 in cash. Some of the ghost guns were assembled using kits sold online, he said.
“This is a significant seizure,” Sharki said in an email.
The suspects, who were not identified, were charged with several offenses, including illegally manufacturing and selling firearms. One of the suspects was also carrying a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest, according to Sharki.
Since January, San Diego police has recovered 386 ghost guns, prompting the formation of a team focusing on preventing and investigating crimes involving the use of ghost guns.
No further details were available, and the case remains under investigation.