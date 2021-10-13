LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an effort to address the growing supply chain crisis caused by the cargo ship bottleneck, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a deal in which the Port of Los Angeles will begin operating 24 hours a day, the L.A. Times reported Wednesday.

A senior White House official told the Times that the announcement will be made Wednesday, with a similar plan likely also to move forward for the Port of Long Beach.

The two ports are responsible for nearly half of all imports into the U.S.

Under the proposed plan, the Port of L.A. will nearly double the number of hours that cargo is transferred from container ships to trucks, the Times reports. The goal is to process and unload 3,500 extra containers during the night each week.

As part of the deal, major shippers such as Walmart, FedEx, UPS, Samsung, Home Depot and Target have agreed to speed up operations to clear cargo out of the ports, the Times reports.

Dozens of cargo ships have been anchored offshore from the ports of L.A. and Long Beach for weeks. There were 58 container ships reported offshore as of Tuesday morning. That is down from a reported peak of 73 container ships offshore two weeks ago.

The bottleneck is creating major delays, leading to a spike in shipping costs and hurting thousands of small businesses. Last week, officials said there could be as many as half-a-million shipping containers on cargo ships off the ports of L.A. and Long Beach, waiting to be offloaded. The logjam is due partly to the shortage of warehouse workers and truck drivers to pick up goods.

Federal investigators are also looking into whether the bottleneck played a role in causing the oil spill earlier this month off the Huntington Beach coastline.

