LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday authorized a monument of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be installed at Van Nuys Civic Center.
The monument, designed by artist Saya Woolfalk, will feature a stainless steel roof and mosaic tile floor based upon two of the collars that Ginsburg was known to wear with her judicial robes.
There will also be benches based on the Harvard Law School desks along with stainless steel doors with an etching of Ginsburg.
The monument includes “special details about (Ginsburg’s) journey as a law student at Harvard, recognizing her most treasured belongings and demonstrates her passion for the law,” according to the motion to install the monument, introduced by Council President Nury Martinez.
“One of the door panels is slightly ajar, and ready to be pushed open by the next generation of women who are working towards equal rights,” the motion stated.
Ginsburg served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 until her death on Sept. 18, 2020.
