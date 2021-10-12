LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds gathered at a memorial site near the Seal Beach pier to honor the victims of Orange County’s worst mass shooting, in which eight people were killed at a salon exactly ten years ago.

On October 12, 2011, Scott Decraai showed up with three guns at Salon Meritage. His ex-wife Michele Fournier worked there and they were locked in a bitter custody battle. He killed her and seven others.

One of the victims, Hattie Stretz was shot but managed to survive the mass shooting.

“Now we come together again to remember and celebrate our loved ones,” said Stretz.

Paul Wilson lost his wife, Christy, who was a stylist at the salon.

“There are many days that this affects me, but this day from the minute I wake up..it’s always a difficult day,” said Wilson. “It’s pretty amazing to look out and see all that. Ten years later we still have all that support. That just clearly goes to show you how much all these ones were loved.”

Gordon Gallego, a stylist at the salon, survived the shooting, but a decade later, guilt still haunts him.

“I was the only one to make it out alive. I was left behind. I ask myself why everyday,” said Gallego. “Ten years after this horrible day, and I’m still waiting to wake up from this nightmare.”

Paul Caouette lost his father in the shooting. He says that the love and support in seal beach continues to bring him and his family comfort, all these years later.

“Seal beach isn’t defined by the shooting. It’s defined by this right here. Everyone coming together,” said Caouette.

Family and friends of the victim now have a memorial site to leave flowers and candles out for their loved ones. The killer, Scott Decraai, will spend the rest of his life behind bars