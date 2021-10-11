BREAKING:2 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes In San Diego County Neighborhood
By CBSLA Staff
PASADENA (CBSLA) — The city of Pasadena Monday unveiled a plaque at the Civic Auditorium honoring legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen a year after his death.

The plaque was unveiled in a private ceremony. City officials said although Van Halen’s family could not attend the event, they support the dedication.

The guitar icon, who died from cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65, attended school in Pasadena with his drum-playing older brother, Alex.

The band Van Halen performed more than a dozen shows at the Civic Auditorium before becoming a global icon.

Van Halen signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1977 after the company’s president attended one of their backyard gigs in Pasadena.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)