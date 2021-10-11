PASADENA (CBSLA) — The city of Pasadena Monday unveiled a plaque at the Civic Auditorium honoring legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen a year after his death.
The plaque was unveiled in a private ceremony. City officials said although Van Halen's family could not attend the event, they support the dedication.
The guitar icon, who died from cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65, attended school in Pasadena with his drum-playing older brother, Alex.
The band Van Halen performed more than a dozen shows at the Civic Auditorium before becoming a global icon.
Van Halen signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1977 after the company's president attended one of their backyard gigs in Pasadena.
