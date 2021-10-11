LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District has extended its deadline for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
LAUSD employees now have until Friday to get their first dose of the vaccine and until Nov. 15 to receive both doses.
If employees do not receive their second dose by Nov. 15, they will be “subject to separation from district service.”
"The effective date of separation for employees without record of any vaccine by October 15, 2021, will not be prior to November 1, 2021," according to the district. "Employees will remain in paid status through October 31, 2021."
A district representative said the delay was agreed upon “in order to protect the health and safety of all students and employees and also to ensure that all employees are able to be vaccinated with the COVID- 19 vaccine of their choice.”
Employees and students will continue to take part in weekly COVID testing through the end of the semester.
