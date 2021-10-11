LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Two men and a woman were wounded, and a suspect was killed, in a shooting and possible hostage situation at a restaurant in Lancaster early Monday morning.
The incident was reported at 12:12 a.m. at a restaurant in the 42100 block of Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
A sheriff’s SWAT team rescued a woman with a gunshot wound who was believed held hostage in the restaurant, according to Deputy Trina Schrader.
Two other men were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, Schrader said. It was not clear whether they were taken by ambulance or private vehicles.
Their conditions were not known.
The suspect was killed at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. It’s unclear how he died. His name was not released.
The circumstances of the shootings and a motive were not known.
