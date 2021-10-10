HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman has died after being shot at the Hollywood Metro Station, authorities have confirmed.
The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Hollywood/Vine station.
It was there that authorities say a woman was shot in the neck. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The suspect, described only as a male, is at large. A motive was not immediately known, nor a description of the suspect.
An active investigation is underway. In the interim, service on the Metro B (Red) Line to the Hollywood/Vine station has been suspended.