YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) – Searchers looking for a missing woman Sunday in the rugged terrain of the Yucca Valley discovered human remains.
The remains were taken to the coroner for identification and cause of death, but that process could take several weeks.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was in the open desert looking for 31-year-old Lauren Cho, missing since June, when the remains were found.
Cho was visiting from New Jersey and was reportedly under mental distress when she walked away from a resort where she'd been staying with her boyfriend.
Investigators did not indicate whether or not they believe the remains to be Cho.