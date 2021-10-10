INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue.

The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries.

“I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.”

“It kind of makes it feel safe while we’re in the stadium, you know. Everyone’s vaccinated or they have a negative COVID test. So, it kind of just eases you going into a setting like this,” said a Chargers fan.

A couple from Alabama who were visiting LA for the first time and seeing their first NFL game said they’re both vaccinated, but didn’t have their vaccine cards.

“We went and got tested. You can have a negative test within 72 hours. So, we went and got tested on Friday, negative tests. We’re here, ready to go,” the man said when asked how they handled the new requirement.

Despite the mixed reactions, fans packed the stadium for Sunday’s game, where inside masks are still required regardless of vaccination status.

Fortunately, for everyone involved, the Chargers and Browns game was one of the most exciting of the season so far, with the Bolts getting the win over Cleveland 47-42.