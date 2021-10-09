SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA) – The Dodgers will look to even the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday when left hander Julio Urías (20-3, 2.96 ERA) takes the mound for the Boys In Blue against right hander Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.81 ERA).

After being shutout by right hander Logan Webb in Game 1 on Friday, Los Angeles will turn to a right-hand heavy lineup on Saturday, which includes NL wild-card game hero Chris Taylor, who gets the start in centerfield.

The Dodgers were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position on Friday. The team will need to provide run support for Urías if Los Angeles is to have any shot at evening the series before returning to Chavez Ravine for Game 3 on Monday.

Urías went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 33 strikeouts in five starts against the Giants this season. Urías, who led the league with 20 wins during the regular season and is a candidate for the NL Cy Young Award, had arguably his worst start of the season against San Francisco on May 29.

The Giants roughed him up for six earned runs on 11 hits in five innings of work in a game that was played at Dodger Stadium. Fortunately for Dodgers fans, Urías did not surrender more than one run in his next three starts against San Francisco in 2021.

Meanwhile, Gausman went 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA in three starts against the Dodgers during the regular season.

Statistically, the pitching matchup favors the Dodgers.

However, Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke told CBS2 and KCAL9 Sports Reporter Chris Hayre the team must find a way to overcome the crowd effect of playing in San Francisco.

“It was like 131 years of grudge match all put out into the field. I’ve never heard it louder here. I’ve never heard it more hostile to the Dodgers and more fair to the Giants,” Plaschke said. “The fans are really into this rivalry, it ratchet the whole thing up and frankly I think it overwhelmed the Dodgers. They weren’t ready for it.”

More from @chrishayre at @OracleParkSF as he chats w/ the always insightful @BillPlaschke about who needs to step up to win Game 2. Watch more from Bill at 4:45p on Sports Central. Tune in to Ch. 2 @CBSLA or stream at https://t.co/fGfw3xdnKe #Dodgers #Postseason @DodgersNation pic.twitter.com/Nntz0NvTZ8 — CBSLA Sports Central (@SportsCentralLA) October 9, 2021

First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 pm pacific time.