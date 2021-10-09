RIALTO (CBSLA) – A 65-year-old man was found shot to death in Rialto on Saturday.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Rialto Police Department received a call of a man shot in a motorhome at the 4000 block of North Riverside Avenue near the Rosena Ranch residential community. Responding officers found William Allen Schwartz, of Rialto, with a gun shot wound in his abdomen.READ MORE: Majority Of Orange County Beaches Under 'Soft Closure' Orders
Rialto Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.READ MORE: Man Found Dead In Water Near Venice Fishing Pier
Detective are still investigating the homicide.MORE NEWS: Fishing and Seafood Companies Propose Class Action Lawsuit Over Oil Spill
Rialto PD is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632.