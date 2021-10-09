VENICE (CBSLA) – Authorities are continuing their investigation into a man found dead in the Venice beach waters on Saturday morning.
A jogger spotted the body inside the waters at approximately 6:40 am at the 3000 block of Ocean Front Walk near the Venice Fishing Pier, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The Los Angeles Police Department and LA County Lifeguard responded to the 911 call and pulled the body out of the water.
It's unclear how long the man was in the water or how he got there. Authorities say the deceased man is approximately 30-years-0ld.
The man has not been identified yet and due to the body’s advanced decomposition, the LA County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.