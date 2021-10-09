WINSTON PIES
Growing up in Winston-Salem, NC, Brianna Abrams was born into baking. Her great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and sister have been baking together over the years. As a result, Abrams opened Winston Pies to pursue her passion for creating artisan, handmade, locally sourced, farmer's market inspired pies and baked goods.
For the Apple-Caramel Pie recipe shown on Inside SoCal, click here:
And share you photo of the pie you made at @cbsla and @hostericaolsen!
Brentwood (flagship) location
11678 San Vicente Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90049
310-207-5743
https://www.winstonpies.com/
Alternate locations: Santa Monica and West Hollywood
CAL POLY POMONA PUMPKIN FEST
Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest returns October 2 – 31, 2021!
Now in it’s 28th year, all weekends in October will be filled with your favorite activities and farm fun! Pick a perfect pumpkin, pet a goat, ride a hay wagon, get lost in the giant corn maze, and so much more!
Along with the popular Festival Food and Live Entertainment, we’ve got fun Farm Demonstrations like Cow Milking and Bee Keeping. Antique Tractors and Farm Equipment, as well as new attractions like the Moo Moo Cow Train and Children’s Garden activities including Creepy Bugs and Squirmy Snakes. Visit the Marketplace to pick up CPP Farm Fresh Produce, Apiary Honey, Specialty Pumpkins & Fall Decorations and Artisan goods. Also new this year, Admission Tickets will only be available online, in advance, and there will be capacity limits so get yours today! https://www.cpp.edu/~pumpkinfestival/
About Cal Poly Pomona:
Cal Poly Pomona is one of only two polytechnic universities in California. It is known for academic excellence, hands-on learning, and affordable tuition fees. Education takes place both within and beyond the classroom, and students tackle real-world challenges, giving them an advantage as career-ready graduates.
Nestled in 1,438 acres on the eastern edge of Los Angeles County, the campus serves more than 25,000 students, faculty and staff who come from diverse backgrounds.
For more about the university, visit www.cpp.edu
