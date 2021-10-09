LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Monday, October 11th is Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. Government offices and libraries in Southern California will be closed in celebration.
In 2017, the Los Angeles City Council voted to establish Indigenous Peoples' Day as the second Monday in October, replacing Columbus Day. Los Angeles County also recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day, however, the Federal government still observes Columbus Day as a federal holiday.
On Friday, President Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day saying, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor America’s first inhabitants and the Tribal Nations that continue to thrive today. I encourage everyone to celebrate and recognize the many Indigenous communities and cultures that make up our great country.”
Courts: Closed for Columbus Day
Libraries: Closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed with no delivery
Schools: Schools will remain open
Banks: Most banks will be closed
Transit: Buses and subway services in Los Angeles will run on a regular schedule, including Metrolink trains
Retail: Stores are expected to remain open as usual
Trash: Regular trash collection is expected
