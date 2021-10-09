LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Diehard Dodger fans gathered in Dodger Stadium to watch game two of the National League Division Series, where the Boys in Blue dominated, beating the San Francisco Giants 9-2.

For birthday boy and aspiring Dodger, Jayden Melgar, it was training.

“I went to T-ball, coach pitch and now kid pitch,” Melgar said.

Crowds packed the new Centerfield Plaza and field perimeter, some sporting instantly cherished replica World Series rings they got on arrival.

“Oh, it’s gonna be right next to the TV, so every time I watch the Dodgers, I can see the ring, every single time,” Ricardo Cuevas said.

Fans said they like coming to the empty stadium to watch the game for a number of reasons — loving the Dodgers, big name players — but most of all, they said it’s about family.

“Growing up in a Dodger-Laker household, the one thing I love to do the most is watch the games with my family,” Jaydn Seigler said.

“My great grandma, my mama Rena, she was a Valenzuela fan. So, then my grandma became a Dodger fan and then that’s just how it came to me and Dodgers, just…they’re just great,” Itzana Case-Alrez said.

Some fans said if you closed your eyes and didn’t know any better, they would’ve almost believed the game was being played in Dodger Stadium Saturday night, which of course it will be for game three of the NLDS on Monday night.