Giants Combined Human Touch With Data Analytics To Fuel Historic SeasonThe best bet you could make for Friday night's historic showdown between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers is that during the four-hour broadcast, the word 'analytics' will be uttered several times.

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent GreenBrady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.

Rivalry Reaches New Heights As Giants-Dodgers Prepare For First Modern-Era Playoff ShowdownIt's one of the most heated rivalries in all sports, but the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have never met in the post-season during baseball's modern era. At least until now.