GARDENA (CBSLA) — Consumers should immediately stop using artnaturals hand sanitizer because they have unacceptable levels of cancer-causing chemicals, according to the FDA.
Certain artnaturals scent-free hand sanitizer labeled with “DIST. By artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248” have been found to have unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants, the FDA said in a warning issued this week. The product has been added to the FDA’s list of hand sanitizers consumers should not use.
Benzene can cause certain types of cancer in humans, and acetaldehyde has been found to do so as well, according to animal studies. Meanwhile, acetal can irritate the upper respiratory tract, eyes, and skin.
The FDA says they have made multiple attempts to contact artnaturals to discuss the contaminated hand sanitizers, but the Gardena-based company has not responded.
Anyone who has experienced health problem from using a problematic hand sanitizer can submit a report to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.