LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Thursday which makes it illegal to secretly remove a condom during sex.
Assembly Bill 453, which was first introduced back in February by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), makes removing a condom during sex, without verbal consent from your partner, an act of sexual battery under the state's civil code.
Anyone who violates the law can be sued by their sexual partner.
“The law makes a person who commits a sexual battery pursuant to those provisions liable for damages and equitable relief,” the bill reads.
The bill passed with unanimous approval in the State Assembly by a 73-0 vote last month, and also passed unanimously in the State Senate by 37-0.
California is the first state in the nation to pass such a law, according to the Associated Press.