LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LA County Department of Public Health will hold free flu clinics at LA County Libraries through mid-November.
This year’s roving flu clinics will be the eight year LA County Public Health will offer free flu shots at LA County Libraries. Last year, the county gave out 2,500 free flu immunizations.READ MORE: Windy Conditions Expected For Southland Next Week
With COVID-19 still circulating, public health officials say its even more important for people to get their shots.
“Flu season is approaching and as cooler weather is accompanied with increase risk of disease spread, residents should protect themselves from the flu by getting the flu vaccine,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Public Health, said in a statement. “And if you are not vaccinated from COVID, you should get vaccinated against COVID-19 as well.”READ MORE: Dodger Stadium Hosts Away Game Viewing Parties With World Series Replica Ring Giveaway
Flu immunization is recommended for everyone six months old and older. Pregnant women, children, adults 50 years and older, and immunocompromised people are especially susceptible to flu.
No appointments or insurance is required to get a flu shot. The free flu clinics start up on Oct. 14, and will be held on the following dates and locations:
- Oct. 14, 10 am – 1 pm: Malibu Library
- Oct. 19, 1 – 4 pm: Angelo M. Iacobani Library
- Oct. 20, 12 – 3 pm: Culver City Julian Dixon Library
- Oct. 22, 10:30 am – 2:30 pm: West Hollywood Library
- Oct. 26, 1 – 4 pm: East Los Angeles Library
- Oct. 26, 9 am – 12 pm: Rowland Heights Library
- Oct. 28, 12:30 – 3:30 pm: Rosemead Library
- Oct. 30, 12 am – 5 pm: Compton Library
- Nov. 3, 10 am – 1 pm: Lancaster Library
- Nov. 3, 2 – 6 pm: San Fernando Library
- Nov. 4, 1 – 4 pm: Sorensen Library
- Nov. 9, 12 – 4 pm: La Crescenta Library
- Nov. 10, 1 – 4 pm: Huntington Park Library
For updates and more information, visit LACountyLibrary.org/FluShot.