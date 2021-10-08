LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Even though the NLDS series between the Dodgers and their rivals, the Giants, is starting in San Francisco, fans can still get a taste of the excitement with a viewing party at Dodger Stadium.
The storied rivalry between the defending 2020 World Champions and the Giants starts up again Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:37 p.m.
And for fans who aren’t able to travel to MetLife Stadium to cheer on their hometown heroes, Dodger Stadium will host away game viewing parties in its Centerfield Plaza. Tickets to the party aren’t cheap, but those $70 tickets include parking, $20 worth of concessions, and a World Series replica ring to take home.

Big screens are going up for tonight's @Dodgers viewing party at Centerfield Plaza. $70 tickets include a food voucher and one pretty cool replica giveaway
— Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) October 8, 2021
Only about 1,000 people are expected for Friday night’s viewing party, so proof of vaccination won’t be required until the county’s new guidelines for outdoor gatherings of 10,000 people or more. However, masks will be required regardless of vaccination status at each game viewing party.
Dodger Stadium is also hosting a game viewing party for Game 2, and Game 5 if necessary.
The game viewing party will proceed regardless of weather, and stadium officials say they’ll throw the gates open an hour before first pitch.