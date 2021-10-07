POMONA (CBSLA) – After being canceled last October because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Cal Poly Pumpkin Festival has returned to Pomona for its 28th year.
The festival is back at with plenty of pumpkins and new attractions. It will feature two corn mazes, a hay wagon, and a petting farm.
There is a Moo Moo Cow Train and children’s garden activities featuring “Creepy Bugs and Squirmy Snakes.”
There is also a new marketplace with food and drink vendors and live country and bluegrass music.
“We’re so excited to be back open,” said Craig Walters with Cal Poly. “We have a field behind me full of about 25,000 pumpkins that we grow here at Cal Poly. And we’re looking forward to an entire month with lots of people, lots of fun, lots of pumpkins.”
The festival is open Wednesday through Sunday and tickets must be purchased in advance. Hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
Entry on Wednesdays and Thursdays is free. Friday through Sunday, tickets range in price from $4 to $22.
The festival is held at the Cal Poly Pomona AGRIscapes Outreach Center, located at 4102 S. University Dr.