LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lunch at Philippe’s The Original in Downtown LA came with a side of Dodgers pride and hunger for another World Series title.
After Wednesday's walk-off win against the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game, Dodger fever was in the air for customers grabbing lunch on Thursday.
Chris Taylor’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning solidified Los Angeles’ spot in the NL Division Series.
"Shock, excitement, hysteria, we were just all so happy, so proud of him," Margaret Jennings said.
Next up for the Boys in Blue: the San Francisco Giants. It will be the first postseason meeting between these old rivals.
“Oh this is the biggest deal, you can’t ask for a bigger rivalry,” Arleen Flannery said.
Flannery told CBS2 and KCAL9 Reporter Rachel Kim that during the best-of-five series, her friends who are Giants fans will be put on hold.
“I have friends who are from the Bay Area and we can’t even talk baseball because if we talk baseball, we’re going to have an argument,” Flannery said.