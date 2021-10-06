LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrested of man suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl after following her into LA from the Long Beach Train station.
According to police, media coverage, as well as tips by the public, led to the arrest of 45-year-old Terry Edward Scott Jr.
Scott was arrested in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street and booked for rape and kidnapping. He is currently on probation for a narcotics violation and is being held without bail.
The incident occurred September 26. The suspect, seen in video, followed the teenage victim from the downtown Long Beach train station headed north to LA. Then, the victim and the suspect both got on the same MTA bus and both exited at San Pedro Place and Vernon Avenue.
When the 16-year-old girl began walking down the street, police say the suspect grabbed her by the neck, threatened to killer and forced her into an apartment complex parking lot where he raped her.