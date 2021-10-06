SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old woman was shot and wounded by police after allegedly attacking an officer with a knife in Simi Valley Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred a little after 7:45 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Yosemite Avenue.
According to Simi Valley police, the incident began when officers were called to a report of a dispute between two women located at a 7-Eleven Store at 5820 E. Los Angeles Ave., with one of the women armed with a knife.
By the time officers arrived on scene, they found the knife-wielding suspect about a block away from the store at an apartment complex, police said. When they tried to engage her, she allegedly attacked one of them with a knife, prompting officers to open fire on her.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Her name was not immediately released.
There was no word of any other injuries.