CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL9, Officer Involved Shooting, Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old woman was shot and wounded by police after allegedly attacking an officer with a knife in Simi Valley Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred a little after 7:45 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Yosemite Avenue.

READ MORE: Newlyweds Recall Meeting Lauren Cho, Now Missing 100 Days, At Yucca Valley Airbnb

Oct 5, 2021. (CBSLA)

According to Simi Valley police, the incident began when officers were called to a report of a dispute between two women located at a 7-Eleven Store at 5820 E. Los Angeles Ave., with one of the women armed with a knife.

READ MORE: Mona Rodriguez, Young Mother Shot By Long Beach School Officer, Donates Heart, Other Organs To 5 People Before Taking Last Breath

By the time officers arrived on scene, they found the knife-wielding suspect about a block away from the store at an apartment complex, police said. When they tried to engage her, she allegedly attacked one of them with a knife, prompting officers to open fire on her.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Her name was not immediately released.

MORE NEWS: Oil Rig Operator Waited 3 Hours To Shut Off Pipeline In Huntington Beach Spill, Document Says

There was no word of any other injuries.