LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New Kids On The Block announced their Mixtape Tour 2022 that will kick off in May with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
Mixtape Tour 2022 will include over 50 shows starting in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 10 and will end in Washington, D.C on July 23.
The tour will come to Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on May 27 before heading to Honda Center in Anaheim on May 28.
The tour will also stop in San Diego at Viejas Arena on May 26.
"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," NKOTB member Donnie Walberg said in a statement.
Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.