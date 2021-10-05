LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties Tuesday reached its highest price since 2012.
The price of gas in L.A. County rose another three-tenths of a cent to $4.422, figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service showed. Tuesday's price is $1.223 greater than one year ago.
Since the beginning of 2021, the average price of gas has risen by $1.19.
Meanwhile, in Orange County, the average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to $4.387 and is $1.225 greater than last year.
Orange County’s average price has risen $1.179 since the start of the year.
Los Angeles County's highest gas price was set on Oct. 9, 2012, at $4.705 per gallon while Orange County's set on Oct. 8, 2012, at $4.69.
