HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A 126,000-oil spill, one of the largest in recent Southern California history, likely originated from a pipeline leak and made its way to Huntington Beach area Sunday and Monday, claiming the lives of fish, birds and other ocean wildlife.
Here are some resources for those who need assistance or are looking to help:
- The California Department of Fish & Wildlife has set up the Oiled Wildlife Care Network hotline, at 877-823-6926, for people to call if they see wildlife impacted from the oil. Members of the public were urged not to approach any animals themselves. CDFW says that they are not looking for more volunteers at this time.
- People wishing to assist with cleanup or wildlife recovery efforts were asked to visit the Surfrider Foundation and the Huntington Beach Wetlands & Wildlife Center.
- A claims number was established for any individuals or businesses who feel they may have been affected by the incident at 866-985-8366 (reference Pipeline P00547).