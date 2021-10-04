LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County lifeguards were clearing beaches Monday afternoon due to lightning strikes.
All L.A. County beaches were closed from San Pedro to Malibu, including Avalon and Catalina Island.
{BEACH LIGHTNING} All Los Angeles County Beaches San Pedro – Malibu including Avalon & Catalina Island are CLOSED. Lifeguards will clear the water of all persons and advise patrons on the beach to seek shelter immediately! pic.twitter.com/FK4I4b8NoV
— LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) October 4, 2021
Lifeguards were clearing the water of all people and advised beachgoers to seek shelter immediately.
Meanwhile, all beaches in Long Beach and Carlsbad were also being closed due to lightning in the area, city officials said.
Lightning had also been detected near Del Mar in San Diego County. The system moved north into Orange County and is expected to move to the Inland Empire.
So cool seeing these micro bursts over coastal OC (before we had to leave because of ⚡️⚡️) ! Wish they were all on shore though @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/3Y9G5qWd4F
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) October 4, 2021
Rain could arrive in Los Angeles and Ventura counties late Monday afternoon and last throughout the night, according to the National Weather Service.
Quite a lightning show in our skies today as seen from the Norwalk area. Rain falling too. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/HtCF5Ooc1s
— Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) October 4, 2021
