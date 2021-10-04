NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The second phase of the “Cool Streets L.A.” program kicked off Monday, aiming to confront climate change at the neighborhood level.
"Here in Los Angeles, we're not waiting for others to figure it out, we lead solutions," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "Whether it's in this pandemic, or weather it's here dealing with this public health emergency of climate change. We don't wait for others to figure it out, we get our hands dirty, literally We try to figure it out and be the first to lead the world."
Garcetti and other city leaders were in North Hollywood Monday to announce the phase.
The new phase, called "Cool Neighborhoods," will add 60 miles of cool pavement and nearly 2,000 trees to Pico-Union, Westlake South, North Hollywood, Canoga Park, Sylmar, Vermont Square, South Central and Boyle Heights.
North Hollywood received 13.4 lane miles of cool pavement Monday.
The program started in 2019 and has currently covered about 50 blocks in five different neighborhoods.
