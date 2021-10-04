LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tonight at SoFi Stadium the Chargers installed a “Bolt Up” sign covered in pink where fans were encouraged to sign the name of someone they know who had, or currently is battling cancer.
This initiative is part of the NFL’s “Crucial Catch” program to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.
“People are really excited to see Breast Cancer Awareness here at SoFi Stadium,” said Silvia Constanza, a representative of the American Cancer Society. “People are wearing pink, we’re passing out ribbons, we’re passing out Cancer Information, bracelets and bandanas.”
Coaches and players who are not in uniform are wearing special “Crucial Catch” shirts and sweatshirts. More information on the campaign can be found on the NFL official website.