COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – At least one person died Sunday in a fiery single-vehicle crash just off the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Costa Mesa.
The vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames as it was exiting the 55 Freeway on the Baker off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened around 5:20 p.m., the CHP reported. The victim died at the scene.
There was no immediate word on the gender and age of the victim. The person’s name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.