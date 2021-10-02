HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police officers in Hollywood arrested a man armed with a knife Saturday in an incident that involved gunfire, authorities said.

The incident occurred a little before 11 a.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, said Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

Officers were approached by a 19-year-old female suffering from a stab wound, who directed officers to the suspect, a man in his 30s, according to the LAPD.

The suspect ignored several commands by officers to drop the knife and advanced on police. Several beanbag rounds were deployed and an officer involved shooting occurred.

The events unfolded as crowds at Hollywood and Highland Boulevards watched. Tourist Frank Dickerson and his family, from Phoenix, had just signed up for a tour when gunshots erupted.

“It was like two or three cop cars pulled real fast, like almost simultaneously, and then they all had their guns drawn. Then, that’s when I pulled out my phone and I started filming. Then, as soon as I started filming on my phone, that’s when we heard all the shots. It was a little scary, but I would say it was more….not exciting, but it had your energy, your adrenaline going. It was quite a scene to see,” Dickerson said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was also transported to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

A knife, according to a tweet LAPD Officer Brent McGuyre, a member of Central Area Patrol, was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured.

It is unclear at this point whether the victim and the suspect knew each other. Resource officers and the violent crime task force have been deployed for extra safety in the area.

The investigation is expected to keep the area closed down for several hours to come this evening.