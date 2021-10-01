CARSON (CBSLA) — Crews early Friday morning continued to battle an enormous fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in a pallet yard in Carson and quickly spread to adjacent industrial buildings.

The greater-alarm fire was reported at about 2:12 p.m. at 16325 S. Avalon Blvd. At the fire’s height, more than 200 city and county of Los Angeles firefighters were on the scene, battling the blaze.

It was still smoldering early Friday morning.

The blaze sparked near the back of a commercial building where there was a large amount of storage, along with semi-trucks and trailers.

Large stacks of cardboard packed together densely were seen burning from Sky 9, with several flaming sheets flying up and sparking fires elsewhere on the property. Gusty winds whipped up the flames and black smoke.

Businesses near the fire were evacuated, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Flames also appeared to have sparked dangerously close to electrical lines and a transformer at an adjacent property. At least one truck-trailer was destroyed by the fire, and several others were seen burning.

L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said wind was a major factor in the spread of the flames.

“As you can tell by the fire that’s almost a city block, that has impacted three to five commercial structures, that we had a tunnel of wind going behind the buildings, and between the buildings, with a lot of outside storage,” Osby said. “It’s paper, supplies, chemicals, alcohol wipes.”

Three firefighters were injured battling the blaze. Two were treated at the scene and one was taken to a hospital, officials say.

“I think our firefighters did an outstanding job as far as attacking the fire and then keeping the fire from significantly impacting the commercial structures,” Osby added.

L.A. County Fire Department Inspector John Matheny said the business where the fire appeared to start is a distribution center and stores large amount of combustible material. Investigators were looking into whether barrels of hand sanitizer caught fire, igniting the flames.

Osby credited employees who rolled down building doors with keeping the flames out of some of the warehouses.

“Knowing that there was containers of these things, and they started to pop, luckily the explosions were somewhat contained in those containers, but it still got out of hand,” said Sam Samayon, an employee of a neighboring business, told CBSLA Thursday.

“Pretty much they told us to get out of the building, because the building started to catch on fire, and we went inside the office,” Victor Chaires, who works at a nearby transportation company, told CBSLA Thursday.

Meanwhile, traffic remained heavily impacted at Alondra and Avalon boulevards. Drivers were advised to avoid the area, the sheriff’s department said.