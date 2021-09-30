LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot and wounded a taco stand worker during a robbery early Thursday morning in North Hollywood.
The robbery and shooting occurred at around 12:15 a.m. at a taco stand located at Archwood Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.
According to Los Angeles police, several people were working at the time that a male suspect approached the taco stand and demanded cash. He received an unknown amount. However, at some point during the robbery, he opened fire on an adult female employee, wounding her in the leg.
The suspect then ran to a black truck and sped away, police said. He left a trail of cash on the ground as he escaped.
The injured woman was rushed to a hospital, police said. She is expected to survive.
It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting. The suspect was described only as a Hispanic man.
Investigators will be scouring the area for surveillance video.