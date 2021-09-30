LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Peloton instructor and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Cody Rigsby announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after his dance partner Cheryl Burke announced she contracted the virus.
Rigsby took to Instagram saying, “Hi friends, I wanted to check in with you to share some news. While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for COVID-19,” the 34-year-old Rigsby wrote. “To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support, and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”
Rigsby said this is the second time he has tested positive for COVID.
Rigsby said this is the second time he has tested positive for COVID.
“I have tested positive for COVID again, the second time this year,” he said. “I right now have really mild symptoms — congestion, little bit of a headache, cough — but in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working, so we’re super grateful for that. As far as my fate on `Dancing With the Stars,’ we are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer.”
On Monday, Burke announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
Burke, who is fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, said she feels so bad for her dance partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, and that she feels like she is letting him down.
“It’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday and the show is tomorrow,” Burke said while wiping tears away.
She said she plans to quarantine for 10 days.
