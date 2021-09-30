LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro is activating traffic enforcement cameras Friday along the future Crenshaw/LAX rail line to help reduce red-light violations.
The program will detect motorists who make illegal left-hand turns. Metro hopes the program will aid in reducing the number of red-light accidents, injuries and fatalities at all rail crossings.
The cameras will operate at the following intersections along Crenshaw Boulevard:
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound 48th Street;
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound 52nd Street;
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound 52nd Street;
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound 54th Street;
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound 54th Street;
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound 57th Street;
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound 59th Street;
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound 59th Street;
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound Slauson Avenue; and
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound Slauson Avenue.
Before Nov. 1, motorists will receive warnings before actual citations are issued.
After Nov. 1, drivers will receive citations in the mail averaging around $100. Citations could also include additional penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
More information can be found by calling the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project information line at 213-922-2736 or by emailing crenshawcorridor@metro.net.
