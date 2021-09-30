LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An illegal marijuana grow operation that had been supplying unlicensed dispensaries in the Mid-Wilshire area and other Los Angeles areas was busted this week following months of investigation.
Two men were swept up in the raids of four locations in the Los Angeles area – 35-year-old Alonso Armendariz was arrested on suspicion of maintaining an illegal narcotics location, and 54-year-old Lazaro Garcia was taken in on weapons violations and narcotics offenses.
The LAPD says its Wilshire Narcotics Enforcement Detail served search warrants on the illegal cannabis grow location, which was within the Mid-City area, and at homes associated with the owners in Torrance and San Pedro. The searches recovered a large growing operation of cannabis plants, two handguns, and "a substantial amount of U.S. Currency directly connected to illegal drug trade."
The two-month investigation determined the operation was supplying illegal dispensaries in the Mid-City area and beyond, police said.
Armendariz was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2022. Garcia, who was released Wednesday after posting $35,000 bail, has a court date set for Jan. 26, 2022.
Police say they will submit the investigation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.