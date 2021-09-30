LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded after allegedly pointing a gun at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies early Thursday morning in South L.A.
The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Figueroa Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Threats Made Against Etiwanda High School During Student Group Chat Deemed Not Credible
Two deputies were on patrol when they noticed a man in a parking lot “manipulating his waistband,” according to the sheriff’s department. When they tried to speak to him, he ran up to the second-floor corridor of the parking lot.
At a certain point, the suspect allegedly produced a gun and pointed it at one of the deputies, prompting them to open fire.READ MORE: Feinstein Proposes Bill Requiring COVID Vaccination Or Negative Test For Passengers On All Domestic Flights
“A deputy followed the suspect up the second floor corridor, while a secondary deputy maintained a visual observation of the suspect from the bottom floor,” a news release from LASD read. “The secondary deputy from the bottom floor saw the suspect produce a firearm and point the firearm at him. A deputy-involved shooting occurred.”
The suspect was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was not immediately identified. A gun was recovered at the scene.MORE NEWS: Natalie Brothwell, Mother Of Lancaster Siblings Found Decapitated, Arrested At Her Tucson Home
The incident remains under investigation. It’s unclear if the suspect himself fired on the deputies.