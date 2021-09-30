BURBANK (CBSLA) — Avelo Airlines announced Thursday new flights will be added to take travelers between Hollywood Burbank Airport and Tucson, Arizona.
Beginning on Dec. 16, the flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays starting as low as $29.READ MORE: Threats Made Against Etiwanda High School During Student Group Chat Deemed Not Credible
“We are excited to add this beautiful region to our portfolio of popular Western U.S. destinations,” Avelo Chairman/CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “Tucson is not only a cultural mecca, but offers national parks, thriving food traditions and year-round events and entertainment we know our customers will enjoy.”
The route marks the airline’s 19th destination nationwide and 11th available from Burbank.READ MORE: Feinstein Proposes Bill Requiring COVID Vaccination Or Negative Test For Passengers On All Domestic Flights
The flights will depart from Burbank at 5:40 p.m. and leave from Tucson at 8:50 p.m.
During the holiday season, the airline plans to offer additional flights on select Tuesdays and Saturdays.
More information is available at AveloAir.com.MORE NEWS: Deputies Shoot Armed Man In South LA Parking Structure
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)